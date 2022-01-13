It has been a nice break from the deep freeze over the past couple of days, but Arctic air is getting ready to make a comeback!
Overnight
As an Arctic cold front passes overnight, winds will begin to increase and pivot into the northeast. This will trigger some lake effect snow showers off of Lake Huron, impacting locations across the Thumb, north of the Bay, and around the Tri-Cities and I-69 into the Friday morning commute.
On top of all of it, temperatures will begin to turn back toward the frigid levels we started the week with, and winds will be making it much worse. Expect lows in the upper teens by morning, but NE winds at 10-20 mph will have it feeling more like the single-digits or below zero. Make sure to throw on some extra layers in the morning!
Friday & Saturday
Periodic lake-effect snow will remain possible in eastern locations on Friday and could linger into early Saturday right along the shoreline. The snow should eventually wind down Saturday morning.
While snowfall totals aren't expected to be terribly heavy through the day Friday or early Saturday, when all is said and done between the two days, a few inches will be possible in spots closer to the lakeshore. Totals will diminish as you head farther inland away from the lake.
Highs both days will be chilly, with a cooldown back into the 20s for highs on Friday, feeling even colder in the wind chill department.
Saturday will be even more chilly, with highs expected to return to the teens for the start of the weekend. Clouds will hang around on Saturday, but we may have a chance for a few breaks of sun by the end of the day.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
