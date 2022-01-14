We're back in the deep freeze tonight, and it's going to be staying cold all weekend long!
Tonight
Lake effect snow showers will continue tonight for some, but this will mainly be focused on the immediate shoreline of the Saginaw Bay and Lake Huron. A few snow showers may track farther inland toward the Tri-Cities and I-75, but these will become less and less common overnight. Clouds will stick around overnight, with lows settling in the single digits to low teens. Wind chills will persist around zero degrees with a northeast wind still near 5 to 15 mph.
Saturday & Sunday
Some lingering lake-effect snow showers will be possible along the lakeshore on Saturday, which is still expected to remain on the lighter side. Any snow should wind down into the afternoon hours.
Mostly cloudy skies will still be stubborn to leave on Saturday, but there are hints we may be able to achieve a few breaks in the clouds before the day is over. The best chance for that will be areas farther removed from the shoreline.
Highs on Saturday will be chilly in the teens, with wind chills running even colder.
Skies clear out into Saturday night, setting us up for a bright finish this weekend on Sunday. That sunshine won't warm us up much on Sunday, but should at least bring our highs back into the 20s and we expect dry weather to wrap up the weekend.
Clouds will start to move back in late Sunday night and we may see a few spotty snow showers, but that will likely be overnight into Monday morning.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.