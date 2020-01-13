Good Monday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great weekend despite the messy weather and send our best for a great start to the week.
Multiple roads are still in poor condition from the weekend storm system, plus some drizzle we are dealing with.
We even have some closings, so be sure to check those out on our School Closings page.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
A few areas of dizzle will still be possible this afternoon. Overall we should start to completely dry out by the evening hours.
Temperatures today will remain cold, with temperatures running in the 30s region-wide. With a southerly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will feel a little cooler, so bundle up.
Temperatures overnight should settle into the middle 20s to around 30 degrees with a mostly cloudy sky condition.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
