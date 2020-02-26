Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great start to the week and hope the halfway point today is just as nice, if not better.
Snow was the talk of the town on Tuesday, especially with the changes in snowfall totals from prior thinking. While that change was important to know, it's just as important to know that even though totals went down, there will be still be some decent snowfall totals in parts of the area once this round of snow ends.
Snow has already started in some areas this morning and will continue through the evening hours, so this will be a slower event. Track the snow all day long with our Interactive Radar.
Today & Tonight
Snow this morning is generally on the lighter side, with smaller accumulations through the morning drive. Although lighter, there may still be some slick areas this morning, so common sense Michigan driving rules apply.
It's worth noting that following some of the snow this morning, a bit of a lull is possible. However, that's not an indicator for the rest of the day.
Snow will start picking up in intensity around lunchtime and continue through this evening. The best chances for snow remain from the Tri-Cities eastward into the Thumb and south toward I-69. Northeastern areas near Arenac and Iosco counties may see a little bit as well. Areas north and west of there may not see much snow at all.
Accumulation expectations haven't changed too much, with generally 2-5" in the advisory area. In the eastern sections of the Thumb, totals may be slightly higher if we manage to get some lake enhancement off of Lake Huron. Totals around Midland and Bay City on the fringe, as well as northeastern areas north of the Saginaw Bay could pick up between 1-2" with an outside shot at 3".
Temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s this morning and won't be moving much through the course of the day. Expect mid 20s to around 30 this afternoon. With these temperatures, snow will be able to stick to the roads. On a better note, road treatments should be effective without the bitter cold.
North northeasterly winds will be fairly persistent through the day, remaining sustained at 10-20 miles per hour with gusts near 25-30 miles per hour, allowing some of our snow to blow around. This would be especially true in open field areas.
In addition to colder wind chills and blowing snow, we'll also see continued possibilities of lakeshore flooding. Advisories are in place for Bay, Huron, Sanilac, and Tuscola counties.
Snow eventually tapers off late tonight into Thursday morning, leaving us with just scattered lake-effect snow showers as winds turn northwesterly. Overnight lows will cool off into the teens and low 20s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
