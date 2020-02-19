It may have been a colder day, but you can get used to seeing the sun for a few more days to come!
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies that afforded us plentiful sunshine on Wednesday will continue into tonight as high pressure slowly settles in across the northern Plains. Even on its eastern fringe, we'll see it place a calming effect on the persistent winds that have been in place since Monday night's snow event.
Along with the quiet will come more cold air. Temperatures will dip into the teens in most locations after 8:00 PM, and will come to a stop in the single-digits by daybreak. Even with a lighter WNW wind in place at 5-10 mph, wind chills will drop to near or slightly below zero at times.
Thursday
No major changes to our prevailing weather on Thursday! We'll see another round of partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures with highs only fighting their way into the low 20s for most.
Clear skies will take over on Thursday night as high pressure draws closer, with lows dropping to around 10 degrees.
Friday & the Weekend
High pressure will center directly over the Great Lakes on Friday, granting us purely sunny skies to wrap up the work week. On top of that, temperatures will return to near normal in the low 30s.
If you're hoping for some warmer weather, then the weekend's got what you're looking for! Partly cloudy skies will continue on Sunday, with a more southerly wind flow taking over as high pressure begins to shift to our east. This will help lift temperatures into the low 40s for many of us, granting us a chance to get outside for at least a little bit and soak in the sun.
Clouds will begin to increase on Sunday, but nothing that will spoil an otherwise beautiful day. High will top the mid 40s, rounding out the weekend on a very pleasant note.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
