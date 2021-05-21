The Atlantic Hurricane season officially starts when a storm is assigned a name from the National Hurricane Center. This usually does not happen until the summer -- generally around early July. However, this year's hurricane season might get off on an early footing.
A low pressure system in the mid-Atlantic right now has the potential to develop into a named-cyclone, which would officially kick-off hurricane season! The first name on the list is Ana (Ah-na).
The low is cut-off from the upper-level jet flow which will help to keep any movement slow. Right now, the low is only moving at 17 mph. Because of the slow movement, this low is not expected to impact the contiguous United States at all.
This low needs warmer ocean waters to further develop, which it might be able to tap into near the Bermuda area. No impacts are expected from this system at all here in the U.S., but it sure would be an early start to the Atlantic Hurricane season! We'll keep you updated!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.