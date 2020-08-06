In a word: perfect! It's hard to get better weather in early August than what we've enjoyed on Thursday, and there's still plenty more to come!
Tonight
We're in for yet another clear and comfortable night here in Mid-Michigan! With high pressure still parked overhead, any scattered evening clouds will evaporate away and temperatures will take another pleasantly cool dip.
Lows will settle in the low to mid 50s, with light and variable winds. Keep an eye out for some isolated patches of fog.
Friday
Not only will we get to enjoy the fact that it's Friday tomorrow, but the weather will end the work week on a high note! We'll be treated to another round of mostly sunny skies, as high temperatures return to levels more typical of early August.
Highs will climb into the low 80s for most of us, but humidity levels will remain very low. Add a southeast wind at 4-8 mph, and we've got perfect conditions for any and all outdoor activities to kick off your weekend! Keep the windows open too!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.