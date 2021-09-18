Good Saturday morning Mid-Michigan! We hope you're gearing up for a weekend of perfect weather. Find any reason to get out there and enjoy it!
Today
We have a couple of broken clouds at sunrise this morning on the trailing side of a passing cold front, but high pressure will be settling in for the rest of the day creating mostly sunny to flat-out sunny skies. Temperatures are running in the 50s and upper 40s this morning, but will warm up to the upper 60s and lower 70s by this afternoon. A northeast wind from 4 to 8 mph will keep folks along the lakeshore just slightly cooler in those upper 60s.
If you're headed to Ann Arbor today as the Wolverines take on the Huskies of Northern Illinois, the forecast is looking great! Kickoff is at noon.
Later on this evening, the Cardinals take on the Bulldogs in Big Rapids. Kickoff is at 7:00 PM. The forecast looks great on the west side of the state too!
Tonight
With high pressure in control, skies will clear out tonight. This will allow temperatures to plummet into the upper 40s, with some chilly readings farther north. Patchy fog is possible in the morning with the combination of the cooler temperatures and a light east southeast wind.
Sunday
High pressure will also be in control on Sunday, leading to nice, sunny skies! The wind will shift to the southeast, helping us to build some heat back in for the afternoon in comparison to Saturday. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
Chance of Rain and Storms this Week
As we traverse through the last couple of days of summer, an approaching cold front will bring another good chance for rain and storms. The focal point of the rain will be on Tuesday, the last full day of summer.
After the front passes, a few showers will linger into Wednesday. The other story here after the front passes though are temperatures. Fall will not be wasting any time by dropping temperatures into the middle 60s!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
