Snow's gone for now, leaving us with some frigid temperatures. Sky conditions will have some trouble making up their mind over the next couple of days, though.
Overnight
High pressure will continues to build in across the Great Lakes overnight, continuing the clearing trend that has already begun in many areas. That clearing, combined with little to no wind and the fresh snowpack on the ground, will put temperatures into a tail spin.
Low temperatures will ultimately be dependent on how well the skies clear in your area, ranging anywhere from the low teens to the single-digits, and even below zero in a few locations. Those frigid temperatures will also lead to some refreezing of leftover moisture on the roads, so watch out icy patches into the Thursday morning commute.
Thursday & Friday
We'll go into what I'll call a wishy washy weather pattern on Thursday. Morning sunshine courtesy of high pressure will give way to returning clouds during the afternoon as a disturbance darts across Indiana and Ohio. The clouds will not produce anything in the way of snow or other precipitation, thankfully. Highs Thursday in the middle and upper 20s.
Clouds clear out again on Thursday night, setting us up for more cold temps in the teens and single-digits. Morning sunshine on Friday again will give way to returning clouds in the afternoon! Highs Friday in the low 30s.
Friday's returning clouds will gave way to our next round of snow. Expect another light accumulation as we roll into the start of the weekend.
