After a brief shot of cold air on Wednesday, we're headed back into the above-average category for the second half of the week.
Overnight
Partly to mostly cloudy skies will continue overnight as a region of high pressure tracks east along the southern Michigan border. This will keep Wednesday's cold air locked in place for the time being as well, with lows settling in the middle to upper teens for many of us.
Temperatures will then begin to climb closer to daybreak, reaching the low 20s by the time we wake up. Winds will remain light out of the southeast at only 5-10 mph.
Thursday
As a new disturbance gather strength over the central Plains on Thursday, clouds will spill in from the southwest. After a few peeks of morning sunshine, overcast conditions will take over for the afternoon.
The remnants of a frontal boundary over the Great Lakes, combined with the approach of a new warm front ahead of the Plains storm, will contribute to a round of isolated rain and snow showers during the afternoon and early-evening hours. Locations north of the Bay will stand a greater chance of seeing a few snowflakes, while locations to the south will see primarily rain showers. Keep an eye out for a few slick spots on the roads!
Temperatures will be on a gradual climb throughout the day, reaching the mid and upper 30s during the afternoon and ultimately hitting highs around 40 later in the evening.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.