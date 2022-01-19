Good Wednesday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far. You may have noticed how nice it felt around the area this morning, but conditions will be different this evening by the time you're heading home from work. Falling temperatures are the big story this afternoon along with lake-effect flurries.
Afternoon
Temperatures are already running a decent split at this lunch hour with lower 20s up north while the Tri-Cities and I-69 region are holding on to the lower and middle 30s. As temperatures take a dive, wind chills will go along with that. Expect temperatures in the upper teens and lower 20s with single digit wind chills for the evening drive.
Although widespread snow is not expected, scattered lake-effect flurries and snow showers are possible today. Accumulation should remain minimal, but with falling temperatures, snow shouldn't have much trouble coating the roads if it comes down heavy enough. In addition, moisture from any melting this morning will have a chance to ice over in spots too, so be mindful of that on your commutes later today. The typical snow bands in Clare, Roscommon, and Ogemaw Counties see the best chance for snow showers, along with the northeastern shore of Huron County if the wind lines up just right.
Tonight
Skies will break up a bit overnight, bringing generally partly cloudy skies to most of the area. Temperatures will continue to tumble into the single digits to low teens tonight. Winds will lighten up to around 5 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest. The cold weather gear will certainly be needed at the bus stop and for any morning commuters.
Thursday
With winds turning a bit more north northwest on Thursday, lake-effect snow showers will be less likely for most of the area. However, just like in the later hours Wednesday, we'll keep an eye on some lake-effect snow bands that develop around the northeastern Thumb.
It'll be a close call whether these bands stay just offshore or move inland. If they do manage to move inland, they may bring some better accumulation potential. We'll watch this closely. Outside of that chance, snow showers will be isolated at best, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise.
Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the teens, with wind chills remaining a touch cooler, although winds will be much lighter Thursday.
Snowfall accumulations between Wednesday & Thursday will be minimal, with many areas not seeing any. Places like Houghton Lake, the eastern Thumb, and other traditional lake-effect zones may reach close to 1" or so combined between the two days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.