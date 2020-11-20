Our latest stint of Spring in November has come to an end, bringing about a return to more typical conditions as we head into the weekend.
Overnight
With the passage of a cold front on Friday evening, temperatures will continue to tumble back toward average for late-November. Along with the returning cold air will come a deck of low clouds, partly influenced by Lake Michigan. The end result will be mostly cloudy skies overnight, but without any rain or wintry precipitation.
Lows will dive back into the low 30s by morning, but fortunately with lighter winds. Northwesterly winds will ease to around 6-12 mph, minimizing wind chills.
Saturday
A small high pressure system will make a quick pass through the Great Lakes on Saturday. What begins as a mostly cloudy day should see increasing sunshine as we head into the afternoon hours. With winds kept to a minimum, there won't be as much opportunity for lake effect clouds to develop and move inland. Instead, most of them will retreat closer to the northwest corner of the Mitten as the day goes on, giving us an overall nice first half of the weekend. Highs will lock in right around average in the low 40s, with light northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph.
Clouds will return as we head into Saturday night, as a storm system develops off of the Rockies and tracks toward the Ohio Valley. Beyond that, the night will be quiet, with lows again diving into the low 30s.
Sunday
Sunday had been the day we'd been watching most closely this week for the potential of a rain/snow mix coming our way. That potential is still there as the developing Rockies storm heads into the Ohio Valley, but forecast trends continue to shift the system's track farther to the south. We'll still be close enough to spend most of Sunday under cloudy skies, but the chance for rain and snow showers will be limited to hit-or-miss activity in the afternoon and evening. Anything that does develop should also be limited to areas south of Saginaw Bay, so minimal issues from this system are expected.
Highs on Sunday will top out around 40 degrees.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
