Well, Thursday certainly turned into a real treat for us with just about everyone seeing temperatures climb into the 60s! Things will take a turn back toward normal on Friday, but we may pick up a little too much momentum on our way into the weekend.
Tonight
A cold front will continue to sink southward across the region this evening, pulling temperatures from the 60s back into the 50s and 40s. Along with the falling temps will come a northerly shift in the winds, holding at 5-15 mph into the overnight period.
Clouds will increase a bit with the passage of the front too, but we don't expect any rain outside of a stray sprinkle or two. With plenty of dry air at ground level, much of any rain that falls will evaporate before reaching the surface. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 30s for most of us.
Friday
Overall, Friday is shaping up nicely. Tonight's cold front will stall across northern Indiana and Ohio, sitting just far enough away to allow for another solid dose of sunshine here in Mid-Michigan. We'll call it variable clouds overall, with scattered clouds likely to be a bit more common along I-69. We'll also keep rain out of the picture for most of the day, but that will begin to change during the evening.
Temperatures will hold closer to late-March averages, peaking in the middle and upper 40s for most of the region. The only exceptions will be across the Thumb and closer to the Lake Huron shoreline. Onshore winds will return, pushing the chilly lake air back inland and holding temperatures closer to the 30s and low 40s.
Things will begin to go downhill Friday evening and into the overnight period, as a new disturbance sweeps in from southern Canada and interacts with the front to our south. Scattered showers will begin to spread back in from the south, mainly setting up shop along and south of US-10. As more cold air rolls in from the northwest, snow will begin to mix in with the rain by daybreak on Saturday.
Saturday
That rain will continue with a mix north of I-69 and across the Thumb through midday on Saturday, then taper off quickly during the afternoon. Some locations may even see a brief change over to all snow before it all comes to an end, leading to a slushy coating on grassy surfaces in some locations. Highs will top out around 40, but temps will decline into the 30s as the afternoon wears on.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
