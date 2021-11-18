Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week. You made it to the second half and your weekend is just around the corner.
It was a dreary, soggy day on Wednesday but thankfully those conditions are only sticking around for one day, and we're seeing drier weather already this morning. And while that dry weather is nice, there is a catch. It's coming with a much cooler air mass compared to our warmth from Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, temperatures are running 5 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday under skies that have broken up a bit. That puts us right into the 30s in most areas this morning. Westerly winds are also running around 5 to 15 miles per hour, keeping wind chills in the 20s. The bright side to that wind is it has helped us dry things out efficiently.
Any sunshine we see this morning should quickly fade, as our westerly wind brings in some lake clouds from Lake Michigan through the morning. Afternoon temperatures won't be moving much with the wind and clouds, topping out around the middle to upper 30s.
Westerly winds will pick up to around 15 to 25 miles per hour, occasionally gusting to 30-35 miles per hour. Not only will the wind be a nuisance on its own, wind chills will feel more like the 20s most of the day.
Eventually, some scattered snow showers will also be possible during the afternoon and evening hours. While accumulation is not expected to be significant, some of these snow showers could have some quick, heavier bursts that could coat some surfaces and drop visibility, so be careful out on the roads today.
Snow showers will taper off to just isolated snow showers overnight, mainly in areas closer to Houghton Lake in our northwesterly zones. Skies will have a chance to clear out a bit otherwise, with lows falling into the 20s.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
