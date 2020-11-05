Despite some added clouds, Thursday proved to be another winner in Mid-Michigan! The weekend is looking evening better!
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will remain in place overnight, with just a few high clouds straying in from the northwest. The clearer skies will allow temperatures to drop slightly farther than on Wednesday night, dipping into the mid 40s by morning. Even so, that's around 10 degrees above the average low temperatures for this point in November.
Friday & the Weekend
With high pressure getting some reinforcement, we'll head right back into mostly sunny skies on Friday and through the upcoming weekend! On top of that, temperatures will continue their warming trend, hitting the low 70s over the next 3 days. That will put us within striking distance of a few record highs, with us likely breaking the record on Saturday!
Get out there and enjoy it to the fullest this weekend, because it does look like we'll see a cooldown by the middle of next week!
Stay warm, everyone!
