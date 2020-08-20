Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far. Hang tough! Your weekend is just around the corner.
It was another winner of a day on Wednesday and it looks like our luck with the nice weather will continue for another day. Although we're on a nice stretch, we do acknowledge there are still some areas that could use some rain. Fingers crossed that happens sometime soon!
Today & Tonight
As you get ready to head out this morning, you may notice a few more passing clouds compared to the last few mornings, but that's about it. Temperatures are running in the 50s and 60s with a light southwesterly wind. While some showers are showing up on radar in the northern half of the area, we don't expect much of that to actually reach the ground.
With mostly sunny skies persisting today, plan for another solid warm up into the afternoon with a return to the 80s. More specifically, it appears many will reach the middle 80s. The best part? Humidity levels should remain pretty tolerable.
Problem-free weather rolls on into the evening hours, gifting us another fantastic opportunity to be outdoors tonight. Expect 80s through sunset (8:30 PM) followed by 70s late this evening.
Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight, with a bit more cloud cover to the north. Is it impossible that we see a shower in our northern counties overnight? No. But it will be an uphill battle for any showers trying to move in, so we favor a dry forecast for now.
