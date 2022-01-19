A mild start on Wednesday morning gradually turned colder as the day rolled on, but with the returning cold comes increasing chances for sun!
Overnight
Temperatures will continue to tumble overnight as our latest shot of Arctic air spills in over the Great Lakes. Winds will ease up enough overnight to allow for some clearing to develop, and will scale back lake effect snow showers to little more than a few flurries. Folks in the northern Thumb will be one exception as some ongoing lake effect snow over Lake Huron may stray a bit inland from time to time.
Lows will wind up in the single-digits by morning, coldest in locations where clearing develops and persists.
Thursday
With winds turning a bit more north northwest on Thursday, lake-effect snow showers will be less likely for most of the area. However, just like in the later hours Wednesday, we'll keep an eye on some lake-effect snow bands that develop around the northeastern Thumb.
It'll be a close call whether these bands stay just offshore or move inland. If they do manage to move inland, they may bring some better accumulation potential. We'll watch this closely. Outside of that chance, snow showers will be isolated at best, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected otherwise.
Highs on Thursday will be much cooler in the teens, with wind chills remaining a touch cooler, although winds will be much lighter Thursday.
Snowfall accumulations between Wednesday & Thursday will be minimal, with many areas not seeing any. Places like Houghton Lake, the eastern Thumb, and other traditional lake-effect zones may reach close to 1" or so combined between the two days.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
