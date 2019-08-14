Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week so far and send our best for a wonderful Wednesday.
It was a beautiful Tuesday in Mid-Michigan and while it's nice to have another nice day ahead of us, the lack of meaningful rainfall still looms over many areas of Mid-Michigan.
Thankfully, chances look to be going up, at least slightly into the weekend.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect for the counties of Huron and Sanilac counties until 8 AM Wednesday.
Today & Tonight
We're all quiet this morning, with just a few passing clouds floating by to start the day. Temperatures are quite pleasant in the 50s for most as you step out the door.
With plenty of sun to poke through our partly cloudy sky, we should have a nice warm up into the middle and upper 70s this afternoon with readings a bit cooler toward the lakeshore. Humidity values will remain quite low again today.
Northeast winds will be a bit lighter than yesterday, but still breezy at times. With that onshore flow continuing, the risk for high waves, rip currents, and structural currents remain in place today. Swimming is not advised and avoid any piers, breakwalls, etc.
We should stay largely dry as well, with the exception being some of our northwest zones toward US-127 (Roscommon, Clare counties, etc.) where a stray shower may be possible this afternoon. We don't expect anything terribly heavy or widespread.
If any showers develop, they should lose their steam near and after sunset tonight. Skies will remain partly cloudy overnight with lows falling into the 50s and 60s once again.
Rain Chances Get Higher This Weekend
If you're hoping for some rain, keep expectations low the next couple of days as there will be many of us that get through both Wednesday and Thursday dry.
However, it does look like rain chances could be a bit better as we head into the weekend, with the first chance coming on Friday evening. It's possible we see multiple waves come through from Friday evening through Sunday.
While it's never fun to see rain on the weekend, it doesn't appear (at least for now) that these will be all day rain events. We'll keep you posted as we get closer.
