Good Thursday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the second half is just as nice.
We finally break out of our forecast that's been stuck on repeat a little bit today. While the cold may stick around, it won't be quite as cold as the last few days and it appears after any leftover snow ends this morning, we're home free.
Today & Tonight
A few snow showers have lingered overnight, but we expect anything leftover for the early morning commutes to quickly fade this morning.
While snow amounts haven't been terribly heavy, you may need to do a quick brush this morning and with temperatures in the teens, slick spots are definitely possible.
Temperatures are a bit more of a mixed bag this morning with our coldest areas still around 0 if not a bit below, and other areas still in the middle and upper teens.
Expect highs this afternoon to get a bit warmer, ranging from the low 20s to the north, with middle and upper 20s from the Tri-Cities southward.
Skies will be variable once again for today, with a fair amount of sunshine to start the day and more clouds moving in this afternoon. Areas farther to the south and west appear to be in the mix for more cloud cover, while areas to the north and east may see a bit less.
No matter your level of cloud cover today, we should stay dry after any snow this morning and that continues overnight as well. Expect lows to fall a few degrees on either side of 10 tonight.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
