Our mid-August weather continues to take on a more Fall-like feeling, but certainly has not been coming up short on sunshine!
Tonight
High pressure continues to hold sway over our weather here in the Great Lakes, and that will mean another night of great sleeping conditions. Mostly sunny skies this evening will remain largely clear overnight outside of a few cirrus clouds.
Keep the windows open as low temperatures head for the middle to upper 50s, with a light ESE wind at about 3-6 mph.
Thursday
We'll trend slightly warmer on Thursday, but conditions will be no less beautiful. High pressure will continue to hover over the Great Lakes and Ohio Valley, treating us to another round of mostly sunny skies. The only exception could come for folks north of the Tri-Cities thanks to a stalled frontal boundary draped across the UP. Isolated showers stirred up by the front during the afternoon could stray south toward the M-55 corridor. Any activity will be brief, and won't put too much of a damper on any plans you may have.
Highs for most of us will return to the low 80s, with humidity levels coming up slightly. Offsetting that will be a SW wind as 5-15 mph, making for a beautiful late-Summer day!
Mostly clear skies will continue again on Thursday night, with lows dipping to the low 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.