Just plain beautiful as we roll into the second weekend of August!
Overnight
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight as high pressure builds in from the west. It will be another perfect night to open up the windows, as lows will settle into the mid 50s.
Light westerly winds at 5-10 mph will help to coax some of that fresh air into the hous.
Saturday & Sunday
This weekend looks great weather-wise. The only difference between the two at this point is a little extra cloud cover on Sunday. Even then, we still expect a good amount of sunshine for the second half of the weekend.
High temperatures should remain consistent with a mix of 70s and lower 80s, with perhaps a few middle 80s here and there both days.
We will keep an eye on a system that could approach us late in the day Sunday. If anything changes, we will of course let you know.
