Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great week and we welcome you to a wonderful Easter weekend ahead.
Today featured sun and clouds, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Hopefully you had the chance to enjoy the sun today because rain will be here this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening we will remain under a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky. It will remain breezy this evening with a northwest wind sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures this evening will drop through the 40s and 30s.
Overnight lows are expected to drop in the upper 20s and lower 30s with the winds easing up.
This Weekend
Saturday will feature another day of sun and clouds, before clouds increase during the evening and overnight.
Temperatures Saturday will be in the upper 40s and the 50s for high temperatures.
Sunday, temperatures will once again for most climb into the 50s.
However, we will be tracking showers for Easter Sunday which should start in the morning. It looks like once the rain arrives, it will stick around for our Sunday.
Have a wonderful weekend!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
