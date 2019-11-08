Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you had a great work week, and we welcome you to the weekend.
The sunshine was beautiful this afternoon, but it was cold. Temperatures today only climbed into the 30s.
This weekend temperatures will return to "mild", but we will have some chances of precipitation in the forecast.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
If you have any evening plans make sure to bundle up. Temperatures this evening will be dropping through the 30s and 20s. We will be under a mostly cloudy sky, but a few snow showers will be possible, thanks to lake-effect. Especially near Huron and Sanilac county.
Tonight most of us should stay dry, with mostly cloudy skies. Although it is totally possible that locations north and west could see some snow move in towards tomorrow morning.
Overnight low temperatures will drop into the 20s.
Weekend Forecast
Most of us should wake-up to dry conditions on Saturday morning with still a few of snow showers lingering in our north and western zones. The snow in those locations will taper off during the morning.
During the afternoon, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s. It will be breezy at times with a southwest wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 25 mph.
Snow showers will roll in Saturday night and linger for Sunday morning. High temperatures Sunday will be back in the upper 30s to lower 40s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
