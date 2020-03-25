Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far and welcome you all to the half-way point.
It definitely looked and felt like Spring this afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the 50s and beautiful blue skies.
Now we are going to be tracking rain showers tonight and for our Thursday.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening we should remain dry with the rain holding off until late tonight. Clouds will continue to build in for the meantime.
Those showers should arrive primarily after midnight. The rain we are expecting will be scattered and fairly light. Those showers will also stick around for the start of our Thursday.
Low temperatures tonight will drop into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Stay warm, everyone!
