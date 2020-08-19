Happy Wednesday Mid-Michigan! We hope you are having a great week so far and we welcome you to the second half.
It was another day filled with sunshine, and that trend continues for most of the week.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Sunshine will roll through the entire day once again, so make sure to grab the sunglasses before you venture out. We will be monitoring a few lake-effect rain showers near the thumb today, but most of us will stay dry.
Thanks to all the sunshine, temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s. More seasonable for this time of year. Winds will be out of the north sustained at 5 to 10 mph, keeping the humidity levels in check today.
The evening hours will be pleasant for any outdoor plans with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the 70s.
Temperatures overnight will drop into the 50s with a mostly clear sky condition.
