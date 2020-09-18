Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and we welcome you to the weekend.
It has been another beautiful day, but frost and freeze concerns will arrive once again overnight.
We break down your forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue for the evening hours. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 50s. Winds will still be out of that north northeast direction around 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly clear skies will continue overnight and that will drop our temperatures anywhere from the 20s to the upper 30s.
Frost advisories and freeze warnings have been issued for the TV5 viewing area. For locations, click here.
Start your cars early for Saturday morning, plus protect any sensitive vegetation you may have outdoors.
Saturday & Sunday
Temperatures in the morning will start chilly in the 20s and 30s, but thanks to a mostly sunny sky, our afternoon high temperatures will reach the middle 60s both days this weekend.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Stay warm, everyone!
