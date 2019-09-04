The forecast is straightforward and fantastic for Thursday!
Overnight
High pressure building in from the high plains will contribute to mainly clear skies overnight, and will reinforce the cooler air that has been filtering in since Wednesday morning.
Low temperatures for most will dip into the middle and upper 40s, but some locations north and west of Saginaw Bay could plummet further into the upper 30s by daybreak. Where this occurs, some patchy frost will be possible.
Thursday
All good on Thursday. In fact, all great on Thursday! High pressure will settle directly overhead, and treat us to another round of mostly sunny skies.
Temps will be pleasantly mild, even if they will be a bit below normal in the low 70s.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.