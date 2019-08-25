Hello Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
This weekend looks great with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.
We break down the forecast below!
Today & Tonight
More sunshine for the second half of your weekend. Mostly sunny skies expected throughout the entire day.
Temperatures on Sunday will be warmer climbing in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
Humidity levels will slowly begin to increase but should still stay comfortable to finish the weekend.
Clouds will slow begin to increase from the south and west into the evening and overnight hours. We do look to remain dry overnight.
Lows will be down into the upper 50s.
Monday
Clouds to start off the day heading back to work and even school for some students. We should manage to get through the morning commute dry.
Temperatures starting out in the 50s.
Chances for rain really increase going into the afternoon and evening hours. A few rumbles of thunder won't be out of the question.
Highs to start off the week will remain once again into the upper 70s near 80.
Have a great rest of the weekend!
Have a great rest of the weekend!
