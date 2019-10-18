Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we hope the weekend ahead is wonderful.
It was a beautiful day at times yesterday with some sunshine for most areas, giving us a nice change of pace from the dreariness on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures remained cool, but it looks like we're in for a bit of a warm up into this weekend.
Today & Tonight
Skies are mostly clear over the area this morning, but the trade off is temperatures have crashed down into the 30s just about everywhere this morning. By the time we reach our morning lows, a few 20s aren't impossible, especially in the wind chill category.
With plenty of sunshine expected, we should be in for an efficient warm up into the afternoon with lower and middle 50s expected area wide. Winds will be lighter today too, becoming southerly around 5 to 10 miles per hour, which should keep wind chills in check.
These beautiful conditions should last right into the evening hours tonight, giving us no problems for any Friday evening plans or travels. A dry night for high school football? What a concept!
Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with lows eventually falling down into the 30s and low 40s.
Saturday & Sunday
We should manage to see one of our nicest full weekends in what seems like awhile this Saturday and Sunday.
Skies will cloud up a bit through the day on Saturday, but we expect sunshine to be around for most of the day between the clouds that will be moving into the region.
We should warm up nicely into the middle 50s to low 60s by Saturday afternoon, which is right around average for the middle of October.
There is a small chance for a few showers late Saturday night into very early Sunday morning, but we aren't expecting anything significant at this time and there's a good possibility most of the area doesn't see a thing beyond a little extra cloud cover for a brief period of time.
Any clouds from late Saturday night should gradually clear out on Sunday, allowing plenty of sunshine to break out the rest of the day. High temperatures should respond nicely to the brighter skies with lower and middle 60s the destination for the afternoon.
If you've been planning a fall-color tour, this would be the ideal weekend to do it. Many areas are approaching peak color and next week, we may have another windy storm system approach which could bring a lot of leaves down.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
