Good Tuesday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far and have been enjoying the beautiful weather this week.
We've been on a great run so far this week and it looks like this is a pattern that isn't slowing down anytime soon. Considering the time of year, the message of the week is take full advantage! You never know how many days like these we have left.
This Evening & Overnight
Partly to mostly sunny skies will stick around through this evening, providing a beautiful night for anything outdoors or just opening up the windows. An incoming disturbance well lead to a few more clouds building in after sunset tonight. That sunset time this evening is 7:07 PM.
As those clouds pass through, it's not out of the question for a few showers to develop overnight into tomorrow morning. With the beautiful day today, our air mass is on the dry side, so showers will be fighting an uphill battle from the get go and aren't expected to pass by everywhere.
The best chances will be in our northern counties and those farther to the east. Rainfall amounts should remain light, less than 0.10" for most.
Overnight lows, with the clouds and showers around, along with breezy west southwesterly winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour at times, should land in the upper 40s to middle 50s.
Wednesday
Rain chances should move out fairly quickly early Wednesday morning and the rest of the day should be rain free.
Partly to mostly sunny skies will take over and we'll see a nice warm up into the middle and upper 60s on Wednesday afternoon. Our northern counties will be a little cooler, with cooler air behind the cold front moving in a touch sooner.
Winds will remain breezy on Wednesday, with a west northwesterly flow around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts occasionally near 30 miles per hour.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
