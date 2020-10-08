Good Thursday evening! We hope you've had a great week so far. Your weekend is just around the corner.
Our weather has been gorgeous this week and that trend isn't slowing down anytime soon. The message remains the same, take advantage while you can and get outside the next few days!
Today & Tonight
This evening is very similar to last night with a mix of 50s and 60s through much of this evening, with plenty of sun before the sun goes down around 7:04 PM tonight. Winds won't be quite as breezy as last night.
Skies will remain mostly clear overnight into Friday morning, with a bit of patchy frost and patchy fog. Beyond that, we'll stay dry with a quiet night. Overnight lows will settle in the 30s and 40s.
Friday
More sunshine can be expected as we close out the workweek, with a beautiful start to your weekend plans.
A breezy southwesterly flow will develop around 10 to 20 miles per hour, with gusts near 30 miles per hour, so be sure to secure any loose objects in the yard.
Although a bit of a nuisance, that wind should provide plenty of warmth, with highs expected to be well into the 70s on Friday afternoon. That sets us up for a great evening for Friday night plans and high school football.
No wet weather is expected on Friday.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.