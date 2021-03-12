Friday was breezy and notably chillier, but certainly did not come up short on sunshine. More ahead for the weekend, along with comfortable temperatures!
Overnight
Following a brief period of high clouds on Friday evening, clear skies will dominate the overnight period. Temperatures will take their coldest dip all week though, seeing lows fall to around 20 degrees in many areas. Some locations to the north may even fall into the upper teens, but winds will be light and variable.
Saturday & Sunday
High pressure keeps our weather story quiet on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Sunday will feature a bit more cloud cover than Friday and Saturday, but none of those clouds will produce any wet weather.
Winds should be a bit lighter over the weekend. But a northeasterly turn on Sunday will likely keep our temperatures near the lakeshore much cooler than inland locations.
Plan for the middle 40s to around 50 on Saturday, and a similar range for inland locations on Sunday. However, those lakeshore areas on Sunday will likely be held in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.