Happy Saturday Mid-Michigan! We sure are starting spring off on the right foot with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine.
Today
Clear skies from the overnight will remain through the day today, all thanks to high pressure. With the high moving to our east, that will turn our winds to the southwest, around 5 to 10 mph. That wind shift, along with the sunshine, will raise our temperatures up to mid- to upper-50s this afternoon! As we continue to warm today, break out the grill, take your dogs for a walk, or wash your car -- it's a fantastic day to do so!
Tonight
High pressure will still hold influence on Mid-Michigan, continuing our streak of clear skies. That will allow temperatures to drop off to the upper 20s, but a continued southwest wind from 5 to 10 mph will help keep temperatures from getting down to the lower 20s and teens. Overall, another quiet night around Mid-Michigan.
Sunday
Temperatures will outperform Saturday, reaching the low 60s. We'll start off the day with a lot of sunshine, before high clouds move in for the afternoon. Dry conditions will persist though! Our winds will be a little stronger out of the south around 5 to 15 mph, gusting up to 20 at times.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.