We're taking a break from the warm and muggy conditions this weekend, and it all starts tonight!
Tonight
A wave of clouds helped to stifle much to the storm threat on Friday, but the chance remains for a few pop-up showers or storms early this evening. Skies will clear quickly after 9:00 PM, paving the way for quiet and comfortable conditions to settle in overnight. The clearing skies will also give us a great opportunity to view the full Strawberry Moon! Look for it to rise a little before 9:30!
Go ahead and give the air conditioner a break tonight and let some fresh air into the house! Lows will dip to the middle and upper 50s, with a NNW wind at 5-10 mph.
This Weekend
You'll be able to keep the windows open all weekend, and you'll definitely want to take some time to get outside in the beautiful weather! Behind Friday's cold front, mostly sunny skies will take over for the first half of the weekend, along with a very pleasant air mass. Highs Saturday will level off in the mid 70s, with low levels of humidity. Expect a comfortable breeze too, out of the NNW at 10-15 mph.
Skies will remain clear on Saturday night, even as a weak secondary cold front tracks through the Great Lakes. Lows will dip to around 50 degrees, thanks to a reinforcement of the cooler and drier air already in place.
Another round of plentiful sunshine on Sunday, with just a few scattered clouds. Highs will cool a bit more, but will remain very nice around 70 degrees.
