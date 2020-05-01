Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope you're in for an awesome weekend ahead.
No doubt it's been pretty soggy the last few days, but things are looking up. We get a chance to dry today and it looks like we'll keep the rain mostly at bay through the weekend as well. The warm temperatures will be coming back, too!
Today & Tonight
Temperatures are on the cooler side this morning compared to the last few days thanks to clearing skies that have moved into many areas overnight. As you get set to head out the door, plan for the middle and upper 30s to the north and west with lower and middle 40s to the south and east where a little more cloud cover still lingers.
Any clouds leftover this morning should dissipate as the morning goes along with plenty of sunshine expected once it moves out. Highs should respond nicely to the generous sun we receive, with plenty of lower and middle 60s this afternoon. Areas in the Thumb and along the lakeshore could be a touch cooler thanks to a northerly wind flow coming off of Lake Huron.
Skies remain mostly clear through much of the evening before clouds gradually start filtering back in late this evening and overnight. Despite the increase in clouds, we should stay dry.
Overnight lows will settle into the lower 40s to around 50.
Saturday & Sunday
Saturday brings our only chance of wet weather over the weekend as a weak disturbance passes overhead. A few showers may be possible but these aren't expected to be very heavy and won't last too long in any one spot. Many areas won't see a thing, so you probably don't need to plan your day around it.
Otherwise expect more clouds than sunshine, but a few peeks here and there should be entirely possible. High temperatures won't be held back much by any clouds, with a jump to the middle 60s to around 70. Winds Saturday should be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour.
Skies will clear out on Saturday night and set us up for a beautiful Sunday. It looks like we're in for partly to mostly sunny skies to close out the weekend.
Winds on Sunday will switch to a northwest direction around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour, but that shouldn't affect our temperatures too much. We expect another day with highs in the middle 60s to around 70 once again.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
(1) comment
