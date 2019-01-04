Good Friday morning! We hope it's been a great week, perhaps a shorter one for many of us with the holiday earlier this week.
After a cloudy, dreary start, it was nice to see the sun break out across parts of Mid-Michigan late yesterday afternoon. With it coming so late, our chance to enjoy it was a bit limited, but it appears more is on the way for our Friday.
Despite skies clearing out last night, a breezy southwesterly wind has kept things pretty mild as we start today. Temperatures are starting in the lower and even middle 30s out the door.
With plenty of sunshine overhead to close out the week, expect a substantial warm up with many areas reaching into the lower and middle 40s this afternoon. Some of our coolest locations in the north and the Thumb may be stuck in the upper 30s.
Compared to yesterday our wind will come down a touch, but even so, we'll still feel like the 30s much of the day in the wind chill department.
Skies remain clear into tonight, which keeps things quiet as far as wet weather is concerned, but it will ultimately lead to a big cool down.
In conjunction with light winds, that cool down will lead to some areas of fog overnight which could be locally dense in spots. If fog does become dense, it could limit our prospects for sun on Saturday.
Overnight lows will be cooler, falling into the 20s for Saturday morning. This could also lead to areas of freezing fog, which could make things slick on the roads early Saturday.
