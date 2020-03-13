Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great work-week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend.
The sunshine returned Friday afternoon, and that trend will continue this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Current Weather Alerts
Lakeshore Flood Advisory: in effect until 3 AM Saturday for Huron & Tuscola counties.
Today & Tonight
Partly cloudy skies will continue this evening with air temperatures gradually falling through the 40s and 30s.
Even though we have the sunshine today, it is windy. Winds are sustained out of the west at 10 to 25 mph, with gusts closer to 35 mph. The winds will stick around tonight, so plan on wind chill values favoring the 30s and 20s this evening.
Overnight, clouds will increase giving us a mostly cloudy sky. Overnight lows will drop into the middle and upper 20s.
Weekend Outlook
Saturday will feature a mostly cloudy sky condition throughout the day. We will still manage a few peaks of sunshine.
Temperatures on Saturday will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Clouds will move out during the overnight period Saturday, leaving us with a beautiful sunny Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday, climbing into the middle and upper 30s. Plus it will be breezy Sunday, so wind chill values will be mainly in the 20s.
Stay warm, everyone!
