Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we wish you an awesome weekend ahead.
Our weather this week has been fantastic by early November standards and more of the same is expected right through the weekend. These temperatures and this stretch of sunshine won't last forever, so be sure to take advantage while you can!
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, temperatures are running a bit cooler than they have the last few days. We have some 50s, but we're seeing more 40s on the map this morning, with even some 30s in our coolest spots in the northwest near Roscommon County.
With a southwesterly wind flow expected once again today with sunshine from start to finish, plan for another solid warm up into the middle 60s to low 70s this afternoon. That southwesterly wind should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
This will be a great day to finish any outdoor projects, especially leaves with winds staying a bit lighter. Just be sure to keep an eye on your leaves if you plan on burning them with the dry conditions lately and occasional gusts.
Friday evening plans tonight should remain uninterrupted by the weather with clear skies through the night. High school football looks gorgeous tonight and feels more like September than early November. Expect temperatures in the 50s this evening.
Overnight lows will settle in the 40s to around 50.
Saturday & Sunday
Similar conditions are expected through Saturday and Sunday, with mostly sunny skies expected both days.
With the widespread sunshine and continued southerly to southwesterly wind flow, warm temperatures will keep on rollin' during the afternoons. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s all weekend long, potentially breaking records along the way.
Clear skies and comfortable nights will be the theme through the evening and overnight hours. This weekend would be perfect for a bonfire, but just like any leaves, be sure to keep an eye on those fires with the dry conditions.
Stay warm, everyone!
