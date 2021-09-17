Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and we send our best for a wonderful weekend ahead.
It's been a nice stretch the last few days and things look just as nice as we get set to close out the workweek and head into the weekend. Temperatures have been trending cooler for this weekend as we've gone through the last few days, but that's not a bad thing! If anything, they've trended toward more comfortable values.
Today & Tonight
Out the door this morning, plan for another smooth morning drive. Some patchy fog exists here and there, but is not expected to be a big problem. Temperatures out the door are in the 50s in most areas, with a light southerly wind.
With sunshine from start to finish today and our southwesterly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, we should see highs land in the lower and middle 80s in most areas this afternoon. Some of our lakeshore areas could top out in the 70s, but not a dramatic difference with that flow offshore.
Evening plans tonight should go on without a problem, with plenty of sun still expected before sunset (7:42 PM).
Clouds will gradually start building in ahead of a cold front dropping in from the west, with areas to the north and west seeing clouds build in first. A spotty shower isn't impossible in some of our northern communities this evening, but that should amount to little more than a light shower or sprinkle.
A slightly better chance for showers will exist overnight, but many areas will stay dry under mostly cloudy skies as the front will be weakening as it moves into our region. Overnight lows will settle in the 50s.
Saturday & Sunday
Sunshine will be in full control once the cold front from Friday night clears the area. Any plans that you have this weekend will be in great shape and with both days expected to be dry, you can be flexible in your plans.
Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 60s to middle 70s, with a wind coming from a north northeasterly direction off of Lake Huron.
Sunday should be a bit warmer as winds turn more southwesterly, with highs in the middle 70s to around 80.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
