Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and send our best wishes for an awesome weekend ahead.
We've been on a great stretch of weather over the last week or so and it looks like we'll keep that going as we close out the workweek and for the most part, the weekend, too.
Warm temperatures will be a big part of that and enjoy those temperatures while they're here. A cool down looms next week, along with chances for showers.
Today & Tonight
As you head out the door this morning, we do have areas of fog to contend with, so a few extra minutes may not be a bad idea. That fog shouldn't last too long once the sun comes up this morning. Temperatures are a mix of 50s and low 60s in most areas this morning.
With plenty of sunshine following our morning fog, we should see another nice warm up into the afternoon hours. High temperatures should land around the upper 70s to low 80s this afternoon, with a southerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Expect a beautiful evening for any plans you might have, including high school football, with skies expected to remain clear much of the night. Sunset time this evening is around 7:27 PM.
Clouds will increase a bit more overnight into Saturday morning, but we expect dry weather to continue. Overnight lows will fall into the middle 50s to around 60.
Saturday
There will be some showers attempting to move in on Saturday morning in northern lower Michigan, but we will maintain a dry forecast for now with the air mass remaining pretty dry through Saturday morning. There may be some showers showing up on radar, but they may not reach the ground.
Bottom line, if you're in the northern counties closer to M-55, just keep an eye on things tomorrow morning. Even if any showers develop, we don't expect anything too problematic.
Highs should rise to similar values on Saturday with plenty of upper 70s and low 80s. We should see more clouds than Friday, but should still see some sun poke through. Our northern counties could be a little cloudier.
Dry weather should last right through Saturday evening, so any plans tomorrow night look to be in good shape as well.
Sunday
Although rain chances have been in the Sunday forecast for much of this week, it does appear that we'll be able to get through most of the day on the dry side as a cold front will only make slow progress off to the east.
Highs should be cooler than Saturday as more cloud cover will move overhead, but still remain well into the 70s.
Rain chances will start to increase Sunday evening, but many areas may still be on the dry side until late in the evening, so just keep an eye on the radar if you'll be out and about Sunday evening. Better rain chances will move in late Sunday night into early next week.
