Good Friday morning! We hope you've had a great week and hope it's an awesome weekend ahead.
It's been a beautiful stretch of weather this week and Friday is no different. But as is usually the case, all good things must come to an end and it appears rain chances will soon be returning to the forecast. But hey, we need a little rain once in awhile, right?
But until then, find a way to be outside tonight!
Today & Tonight
Fog is definitely dense in a few areas this morning, especially around the M-55 corridor and northern sections of I-75 around West Branch. Be sure to keep an eye out on your morning drive. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s as we start the day.
Outside of the fog, it should be another beautiful day with mostly sunny skies. A southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour should help us warm up a bit more today, with highs in the middle to upper 70s away from the lakeshore.
Friday evening plans tonight should have no weather-related issues and with winds staying on the lighter side, it could be a great night for a bonfire. Friday night football should be gorgeous!
Temperatures won't be quite as chilly, staying mostly in the 50s for overnight lows under partly cloudy skies.
Saturday & Sunday
While changes are on the way, the weekend should get off to a quiet start through most of Saturday. It's looking like the day will start with partly to mostly sunny skies before clouds gradually increase through the day, trending mostly cloudy by the evening.
Highs should manage the middle and upper 70s with a continued southwesterly wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour.
Spotty showers will be possible in the afternoon, however, with the dry stretch we've been on it will take some time for showers to overcome any dry air that still remains over the area.
Better chances of rain will arrive into the day on Sunday, with some occasional downpours, especially during the second half of the day. Severe weather is not expected, but don't be surprised if you hear a rumble of thunder. By the end of the weekend, rainfall amounts should average around 0.50 to 1".
With the clouds and showers around through the day Sunday, expect highs to be cooler in the 60s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
