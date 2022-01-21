Good Friday afternoon Mid-Michigan! We hope your week has been going well so far. What a way to finish the workweek with plenty of sunshine! A frontal system moving through on Saturday will bring the next chance of snow for Mid-Michigan.
Afternoon & Tonight
Clouds that lingered this morning have since broken up leaving behind an abundance of sunshine! Despite the sun, high temperatures will stay chilly near 20 degrees this afternoon.
A southwest wind between 5 to 10 mph will make it feel just slightly cooler, but overall, not the worst wind chill we've seen this winter!
Skies remain mostly clear through this evening, so your Friday evening plans are in great shape tonight, beyond the cold temperatures. Clouds will begin their return to the area late in the overnight.
Lows will settle a few degrees on either side of 10. The breeze will start to pick up tonight ahead of that next round of snow with a sustained wind between 5 to 15 mph and gusts reaching 20 out of the south southwest.
Saturday
As we begin the weekend Saturday, most areas appear to start the morning dry with a trend toward mostly cloudy skies, if it isn't already when you first wake up tomorrow.
Highs on Saturday despite the clouds should be a bit warmer than the last few days with middle 20s expected for most.
Scattered snow is expected to break out from west to east, with the best chance during the afternoon and evening. Western areas closer to US-127 and those north of US-10 may see snow as soon as late morning.
These snow showers will remain possible through the evening before ending for the most part before midnight. While we aren't expecting significant amounts of snow, accumulations generally around 1" or less, temperatures in 20s will allow even light snow to stick to the roads, so be careful on your Saturday travels.
Winds will also be blustery on Saturday, with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible out of the southwest.
Overnight lows on Saturday will be in the single digits to low teens.
Sunday
Sunday will be the quieter day of the weekend, with just a few isolated snow showers and flurries expected, primarily in our usual lake-effect zones with a northwesterly wind.
Highs on Sunday will take a step back following Saturday's cold front, with a mix of teens and low 20s.
Monday
There is increasing confidence in a clipper system rolling through the state on Monday, bringing a solid chance at accumulating snowfall for the first day of the workweek. Models have been fairly consistent in bringing this system through for the last few days, so snow seems fairly likely at this point.
The differences in models lie in the exact timing of the arrival of snow, but at this juncture, the Monday morning commute looks okay. Snow is expected to break out through the day and may have an impact on the afternoon and evening drives however, so this has our attention.
Amounts don't look extreme, but even a few inches during those commutes would be enough to be an inconvenience. We'll work to nail this down as we get closer, so stay tuned!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
