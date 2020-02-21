Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you've had a great week so far. You are almost to the weekend!
Our weather is still on cruise control, and we are talking about more mild temperatures returning to the region this weekend.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
Clouds will be minimal today, letting in a lot of sunshine. Expect sunny sky conditions for today.
Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the lower 30s. Back to average for this time of year. The wind today will gust close to 30 mph, while being sustained at 10 to 20 mph from the southwest. So still make sure to stay warm because wind chill values are expected to be in the teens and 20s.
This evening and overnight if you have any plans, temperatures will drop through the 30s and will land in the 20s for overnight lows.
Mostly clear to completely clear sky conditions will continue overnight.
Weekend Outlook
Both days this weekend will feature sunshine. You’ll need the sunglasses!
High temperatures on Saturday will climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.
It will be a tad warmer on Sunday, with high temperatures climbing into the lower and middle 40s.
Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!
Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend!
