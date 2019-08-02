Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and have been able to enjoy this beautiful stretch of weather. We hope you have a great weekend too.
Our forecast has been wonderful lately with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. This weekends forecast looks great as well.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
If you have any Friday evening plans, everything weather-wise looks great. Temperatures will gradually fall through the 70s and 80s, before landing in the middle 50s to lower 60s overnight.
Saturday
Skies will start mostly sunny Saturday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for the morning hours.
We do expect a little cloud cover to gradually build in by the afternoon, but some sunshine will still be around. High temperatures will climb into the lower and middle 80s once again.
While most areas stay dry, it is possible a few showers and perhaps a storm to pop up during the afternoon and through the early evening hours. The coverage of these showers and storms should be isolated.
Once we lose the heating of the day toward sunset, anything that does develop should end and we'll clear out into the overnight. Lows will fall into the 50s and 60s.
Sunday
Temperatures will back in the lower to middle 80s for Sunday afternoon.
We do expect to stay dry for the entire day on Sunday. Skies will be mostly sunny and remain mostly clear during the overnight.
