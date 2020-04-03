Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we wish you a wonderful weekend ahead.
It has been beautiful today with sunshine and mild temperatures. What a great week to end this work-week.
Over the weekend we will have mild temperatures, but we will also be tracking some rain showers.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
This evening sky conditions will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will fall through the 50s and 40s, so maybe you'll want to go for a walk or open up the windows.
Overnight temperatures will drop into the middle and lower 30s, with clouds moving back in towards sunrise Saturday.
The Weekend
By Saturday afternoon, showers will start to roll on in. So for the morning, we should remain with just a cloudy sky.
As the cold front moves through so will the rain shower activity. The showers should remain light with rainfall totals expected to remain under 0.10".
Temperatures this weekend will check in for most in the middle to lower 50s. Near our lake-shore communities temperatures will be a little cooler in the 40s.
Have a great weekend!
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
Stay warm, everyone!
