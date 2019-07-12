Happy Friday! We hope you've had a great week and we hope your weekend is just as nice.
Yesterday was a nice change of pace from the heat and humidity of Wednesday and it was the same story as we close out the workweek.
Not only will it be a beautiful end to the workweek, your weekend looks great too!
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
Expect a smooth evening, with temperatures mostly in the 70s, giving you a perfect reason to be outside tonight. Low temperatures will eventually fall into the lower and middle 60s.
Most areas stay dry overnight as well, but we can't completely rule out a few stray showers or thunderstorms, especially for our northern communities. If a thunderstorm does develop, it is possible it may come with gusty winds.
Saturday
An isolated shower and thunderstorm chance will remain possible on Saturday, but we don't expect any rain to completely ruin the day.
Outside of any rain, skies should feature a decent amount of sunshine and high temperatures will jump into the 80s for the afternoon hours. Those 80s will come with a noticeable uptick in humidity.
We should see any cloud cover gradually thin out into Saturday night and any thunderstorms that may develop should fade quickly as well.
Sunday
We will start a little cooler on Sunday morning with temperatures in the 50s, but expect a nice warm up into the lower 80s by the afternoon thanks to some sunshine.
Any plans you have for Sunday should be just fine.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
