Happy Monday Mid-Michigan! We hope you enjoyed the weekend and we wish you the best for the week ahead.
The beautiful weather trend continues for the start of the week with pleasant temperatures which will become more Summer-like later this week.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It will be another gorgeous day across the region. We will experience plenty of sunshine, so grab the sunglasses. Temperatures today will climb into the middle and upper 70s with a northeasterly wind sustained at 5 to 10 mph.
This evening will be pleasant with mostly clear skies and temperatures gradually dropping through the 70s and 60s.
Tonight, expect a mostly clear to clear sky with overnight lows settling into the lower 50s.
