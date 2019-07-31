Get used to hearing the words 'beautiful' or 'gorgeous' when describing our weather, because we're going to be using them a lot for the next several days!
Overnight
Another open-window kind of night here in Mid-Michigan! High pressure parked over the Great Lakes will keep the skies clear, all while allowing a slightly cooler than average air mass to settle in.
Lows will dip to the mid 50s by morning, with a light and variable wind.
Thursday
Take Wednesday's weather, and do it all over again! Mostly sunny skies will carry us through our Thursday, with pleasantly warm temps reaching about 80 degrees, and continued low humidity.
Mostly clear skies will continue on Thursday night, with a hint of early-Fall remaining in the air. Lows will again settle into the middle 50s.
Mostly sunny skies will remain on repeat all the way through Monday. Temperatures will slowly inch higher into the 80s each day, with some mugginess returning for the weekend. Even so, we are not looking at anything nearly as uncomfortable as the high heat and humidity experienced two weeks ago.
Remember, you can always get your extended forecast on your terms, 24/7, by checking out the First Warn 5 7 Day Forecast in the weather section on our homepage!
