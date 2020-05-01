Happy Friday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week and welcome you to the weekend.
Today marks May 1st, and we have received beautiful sunshine. Now we are going to see more clouds rolling in tonight.
We break down the forecast below.
This Evening & Tonight
A few clouds will linger during the evening hours, before more clouds roll on in after midnight. With the clouds moving back in overnight low temperatures will remain mild in the 40s and lower 50s.
Saturday & Sunday
Over the weekend, Saturday has a small chance for spotty rain showers during the day. We anticipate the rain to be light and very brief. Most of us may not even see a shower at all. Otherwise expect a mostly cloudy sky condition.
High temperatures Saturday will soar into the middle to upper 60s with a few 70s possible.
Clouds will decrease Saturday night, leading to a gorgeous Sunday. We will be in for another day of temperatures in the 60s and 70s for Sunday.
Winds will be out of the southwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20 miles per hour for both days this weekend.
Have a wonderful weekend!
