Good Monday morning! We hope you had a great weekend and hope it's a nice, smooth transition into the work and school weeks.
It was a beautiful end to the weekend on Sunday and more of the same is on the way as we get back into our weekday groove. If you've been liking the warmth we've seen much of this month, we have plenty of good news to start the week.
Today & Tonight
While clear skies will be a nice change of pace after being so rainy lately, they come at a price, and that's some chilly temperatures to start the day. Although the 30s and 40s of this morning are completely normal for October, we haven't been there much lately, so it will be a shock to the system as you head out.
Those chilly temperatures will be helped out by full sunshine, so a quick warm up is in store for the afternoon. Expect highs in the lower to middle 60s this afternoon, with a northwest wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Beautiful conditions should continue right through this evening, with clear skies expected to last through the overnight. Temperatures will fall quickly into the 50s after sunset (6:47 PM), and will bottom out in the 30s and 40s for overnight lows.
Tuesday & Wednesday
Skies are expected to feature more sunshine on Tuesday and with winds turning a bit more southwesterly, we should warm up even more. Highs are expected to be in the vicinity of 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.
There may be a few more high clouds drifting overhead Tuesday afternoon, but nothing major.
Our first signs of change will come in on Wednesday, with an increase in cloud cover through the day. Our rain maker will be approaching from the west as well, but with the air so dry from our Sunday-Tuesday stretch, it will take some time for the atmosphere to soak back up enough to support showers at ground level.
Current thinking is that showers will hold off until at least the later evening hours while that process occurs. We'll monitor trends as we get closer, but expect much of the day to be dry.
Highs on Wednesday will be near 70 for one more day before things trend cooler later in the week.
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
